Modi govt destroyed Forest Act to help Corporates: Congress launches fresh salvo ahead of Monsoon Session

“The FC rules 2022 completely undermine and violate the FRA Act by diluting the legal requirement of ensuring FRA compliance and seeking the consent of Gram Sabha before diverting the forest land,” said Raju in a letter that he shot off to the chairman, NCST, Harsh Chauhan on Wednesday.

Jairam Ramesh, General Secretary in-charge Communications, Congress has also raised the issue blaming Modi government for “destroying the very purpose” of the Forest Rights Act in the name of “ease of doing business” for a chosen few.

“It will end the ease of living for the vast many,” Ramesh who was the brain behind bringing the FRA 2006, had said.

Blaming the Modi government for abdicating its “Constitutional duties to protect the rights of STs and other traditional forest dwellers” Raju noted, “The notification of FC Rules 2022 will lead to forest diversion across the states without settling the rights of STs and without seeking the consent of Gram Sabha”.

Interestingly, in an open show of contradiction and lack of two arms of the department, the Ministry of Tribal affairs has raised the issue of compliance with the The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC).