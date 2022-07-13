Modi govt destroyed Forest Act to help Corporates: Congress launches fresh salvo ahead of Monsoon Session
The Act is considered a milestone by activists, environmentalists as it not only protects the rights of the STs but also makes Gram Sabha’s consent compulsory for “diversion of forest land”
Days before the commencement of the Monsoon Session of the parliament, Congress launched fresh salvo at Modi government, alleging that the new forest conservation rules recently notified by the Centre have destroyed the very purpose of the Forest (Conservation) Act.
The FRA was enacted by the Congress-led UPA government in 2003. The Act is considered a milestone by social activists, environmentalists as it not only protects and promotes the rights of the STs but also makes Gram Sabha’s consent compulsory for “diversion of forest land”.
Raising the issue with the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST), K Raju (national coordinator, SC, ST, OBC department, AICC) pointed out that “the new rules have been notified without holding any consultation with the stakeholders”.
“The FC rules 2022 completely undermine and violate the FRA Act by diluting the legal requirement of ensuring FRA compliance and seeking the consent of Gram Sabha before diverting the forest land,” said Raju in a letter that he shot off to the chairman, NCST, Harsh Chauhan on Wednesday.
Jairam Ramesh, General Secretary in-charge Communications, Congress has also raised the issue blaming Modi government for “destroying the very purpose” of the Forest Rights Act in the name of “ease of doing business” for a chosen few.
“It will end the ease of living for the vast many,” Ramesh who was the brain behind bringing the FRA 2006, had said.
Blaming the Modi government for abdicating its “Constitutional duties to protect the rights of STs and other traditional forest dwellers” Raju noted, “The notification of FC Rules 2022 will lead to forest diversion across the states without settling the rights of STs and without seeking the consent of Gram Sabha”.
Interestingly, in an open show of contradiction and lack of two arms of the department, the Ministry of Tribal affairs has raised the issue of compliance with the The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC).
Raju urged the NCST to direct the MoEFCC to follow the standard procedure for public consultation and parliamentary scrutiny before notification of the rules.
Echoing Congress’ views, CPIM leader Brinda Karat has on July 11 stated : “The changes in the Rules are so far-reaching in their aim to help corporates and private companies to gain access and control of India's forests that in honesty, the Government could well have brought a new law, so that people of India could understand the Government's priority.”
It is important to note that in August 2009, to protect the rights of the STs and other communities and implementation of the law, the-then UPA government had stipulated that no clearances for diversion of forest land under Forest Conservation Act, 1980 would even be considered by it unless rights provided under the Forest Rights Act, 2006 were first settled.
