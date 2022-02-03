Modi govt didn’t set up a single PSU but went on to privatise 23 of them: Congress in Rajya Sabha

Launching a scathing attack on the Modi government for privatizing Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) units, the Congress said in Rajya Sabha on Thursday that the BJP-led Union government has not created a single PSU in the last seven years but had privatised 23 of them.

Speaking on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in the upper house, Congress MP Ripun Bora mentioned the number of PSUs created by the previous governments.

He said that former Prime Ministers Rajiv Gandhi and Manmohan Singh had created 16 and 23 PSUs respectively. While no PSU was privatised during the former’s tenure, only three such units were privatized during Manmohan Singh’s tenure as PM.

Bora said that even former PM Atul Bihari Vajpayee had created 17 PSUs, but the Modi government had not created a single PSU.