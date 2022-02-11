Modi govt jumps to rescue corporates in telecom sector even as it systematically sidelined public sector BSNL

While placing the Budget in Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proudly announced that 5G service would be launched in the country this financial year. In the same breath, she announced that it would be launched only by private telecom companies. This implies that public sector BSNL is going to be deprived of 5G technology.

It is a well-known fact that the Modi government discriminated against BSNL during the rollout of 4G technology too. Seven years after 4G service became widely available, BSNL is unable to offer it to its subscribers.

The employees and officers of BSNL are continuously organizing struggles, demanding wherewithal to launch 4G service immediately and 5G service on time. However, these have fallen on deaf ears.

The Finance Minister stated that the government would make a capital infusion of Rs 44,720 crore in BSNL for the upgradation of technology. This was greatly hyped up by the media.

However, the reality is that the Modi government has already maimed BSNL by not allowing it to launch its 4G service. Now, through this capital infusion, the government is only going to provide crutches to BSNL.

4G service was launched in India in 2014 by private telecom companies. The government has 100 per cent stake in BSNL. Hence, it was obligatory on the part of the government to allocate 4G spectrum to BSNL. But the Modi government did not do it. It was only after prolonged agitations by its employees that the government took a decision in October 2019 to allot 4G spectrum to BSNL.