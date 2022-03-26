Modi govt must initiate dialogue with Central Trade Unions to resolve workers’ valid concerns

The strike has not only found larger support from the workers of organized sector but also from the unorganised sector. Preparations for strike are in full swing. Joint state level conventions of central trade unions are being organized along with sector-wise conventions in public and corporate sectors. Conventions are also being organized in the unorganised sectors such as scheme workers, domestic workers, hawkers, beedi workers, construction workers etc.

Workers in railways and defence sector will also be holding protests mobilizations at more than 750 places across the country in support of the strike. Coal, steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, copper and financial sector, including banking and insurance, employees are also joining the strike, while farmers under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morch has also decided to observe rural bandh on both the days.

Political parties in opposition are also supporting the strike and the workers’ demand. Even students’ unions have decided to participate.

The joint platform has also made appeal to various unions at state levels to join the strike, and many of them are also likely to join it, despite warnings from state governments.

‘Save People, Save Nation’ is the slogan with which the workers are going on strike in which, the CTUs said in a joint statement, at least 20 crore workers will be participating. The strike call was given against the “anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-people, and anti-national policies” of the centre, CTUs said in the joint statement.

They have also cited the Centre’s decision to reduce the interest rate on provident fund from 8.5 per cent to 8.1 per cent and the increase in the prices of petrol, LPG, kerosene and CNG.