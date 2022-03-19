Modi govt ‘officially’ skips 200-yr-old tradition of marking OFB Day; ‘attempt to erase past’, say employees

In a departure from a two-century old tradition, the Central government this year ‘officially’ skipped the OFB Day celebrations observed on March 18 every year to mark the establishment of India’s first ordnance factory in 1801 at Cossipore near Kolkata.

The decision came a year after the Modi government merged 41 ordnance factories and set up seven corporations despite strong opposition from employees.

Following this move, various employees’ unions had observed OFB Day last year as “Save OFB Day”.

Sources said that the Central government had directed ordnance factories and DDO (C&S) Headquarters not to observe the OFB Day. However, defying the directive, employees and officials observed the OFB Day, said an employees’ union leader.

Expressing their displeasure over the directive, employees had shot off a letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh a few days ago, urging him to desist from such an ‘ill-advised move’.