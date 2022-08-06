Modi govt out to throttle MGNREGA Act, lifeline for millions of poor rural workers

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, popularly known as MGNREGA scheme, is being systematically sabotaged. It is being financially throttled by the Centre in many ways – by reducing budgetary provisions, delaying release of funds and resorting to political expediency by accusing the states of corruption while taking little or no appropriate action against the actual culprits who are violating fundamental rights to life, liberty, and equality before the law apart from violating the statutory provisions of MGNREGA.

National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) 2005 – renamed after Mahatma Gandhi in 2009 – which was enacted by the Congress-led UPA government seems to have fallen victim to PM Narendra Modi’s desire to leave no stone unturned for the manifestation of his dream of a “Congress Mukt Bharat” (literally an India free of Congress). His government’s hostility towards the scheme has gone beyond all reasonable limits, causing immense misery to millions of poor rural workers.

Since NREGA 2005 guaranteed work to all rural workers, it has always been demand-driven. Without discouraging the demand, the government could not have sabotaged it, and perhaps precisely for this reason, the working atmosphere was first vitiated through numerous ways so that poor workers do not approach the concerned officials for work. Payments have been kept low, dipping even below the minimum wages, apart from making the process of getting work difficult and cumbersome.

The workers were to be paid under the Act within 15 days of the due date for payment, but delays stretch for months, making their survival difficult.