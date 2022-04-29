Modi govt responsible for power crisis; states can’t be blamed all the time: Congress

The Congress has said that the PM Narendra Modi-led Central government was squarely to blame for the power crisis in the country.

Addressing a press conference in the national Capital on Friday, party spokesperson Prof Gourav Vallabh said that the power crisis was due to inadequate coal at thermal power stations although coal mines had enough stock, but the Centre was unable to transport the same.

He also slammed the Centre’s tendency to lay the blame on the states for every crisis.

“As per government data, today morning, the demand of electricity in the energy exchange was 16,035 megawatt and supply of electricity was only 2,304 megawatt and that too at a price of Rs. 12 per unit megawatt. This is because 72,074 megawatt capacity plants are not operating. If you ask the reason, they say we don’t have enough coal. If you ask, is there scarcity of coal in our country -- no, the coal mines have an appropriate amount of coal, but the Modi government is not able to transport the coal to the power generating stations, because, they say, we don’t have enough railway rakes. See the excuses, and if you will ask further questions to Modi government, they will say -- states are responsible,” he said.