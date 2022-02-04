Modi govt using ED to target opposition just before polls as usual; BJP can’t tolerate Punjab’s Dalit CM: Cong

“The reality is the score will be 5/0 on the board when these elections end, but the reality also is that your real face is out for the public and so are the faces of people who continue to act as your team ‘B’ or should I say BJP is a lighter version of AAP today, I don’t know,” she added.

“There are people who may be scared of ED. You have raked up cases which are 6 years old against Chief Minister Channi or against Mr. Sidhu is 33 years old. Maybe Amarinder Singh was too scared of ED and went into recluse under you. Maybe Majithia is too scared of ED and has become a singing pigeon. Maybe Kejriwal is attacking a Dalit CM at your behest, but we are not the ones, who can be cowed down,” she said.

“We are soldiers of Rahul Gandhi, we are soldiers of the Congress Party and Mr Channi with all his might, Mr. Sidhu with all his might, the Punjab Congress with all their might will continue to fight for the farmers of that state, for the welfare of the state, come what may,” she added.