Modi govt working for welfare of billionaires, Congress govt will work for the poor: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the Centre's Narendra Modi government of working for the welfare of 2-3 billionaires of the country and stressed that the Congress governments in the states and the Centre will work for the welfare of the poor and the common people.

Addressing a convention of the Rajiv Yuva Mitan Club at Mela Sthal in poll-bound Chhattisgarh's Nava Raipur, Gandhi said the country cannot progress with hatred and violence.

It will march ahead by taking everyone together with love, he said.

Rajiv Yuva Mitan is a scheme of the state's sports and youth welfare department.

The Wayanad MP said the BJP calls tribal communities 'vanvasi' instead of 'Adivasi' because it does not want them to come out of the forest and fulfil their dreams in various sectors.

Referring to recently published newspaper articles against industrialist Gautam Adani, Gandhi said the article published in a leading financial newspaper claimed Adani is close to Narendra Modi and he has sent thousands of crores of rupees to other countries and used that money to hike his share prices in the stock market.