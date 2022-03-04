Modi govt’s claim of improvement in employment opportunities not based on ground reality

February 2022 data on unemployment is even more frustrating amidst the Modi government’s claim that the employment opportunities are on the rise in India.

The unemployment rate actually rose to 8.1 per cent from 6.57 per cent in January, showing worsening the condition by 1.53 per cent just in a month. Rural unemployment rose more sharply by 2.51 per cent in a month to 8.35 per cent in February as against 5.84 per cent in January, while urban unemployment situation improved a little by 0.61 per cent and ended at 7.55 per cent, still higher than 7.27 per cent a year ago in March 2021.

CMIE data shows that the unemployment rate for February 2022 was worst in the last six months when it was 6.86 per cent in September 2021.

Continued fluctuation in unemployment reveals the volatility of the job market condition and lack of good quality regular jobs. It is due to bad quality or temporary jobs; millions of people join in the workforce in a month, but lose their jobs in the next.

Such fluctuation witnessed in the last six months is indeed worrisome. Unemployment rate in April 2021, when the second wave of COVID-19 was just beginning, was 7.97 per cent, which rose sharply to 11.84 per cent in May, fell to 9.17 per cent in June, fell again to 6.96 per cent in July, rose sharply to 8.32 per cent in August, fell to 6.86 per cent in September, rose to 7.74 per cent in October, fell to 6.97 per cent in November, and rose to 7.91 per cent in December.