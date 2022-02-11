Modi govt’s flawed economic policies driving people to suicide, but it remains as apathetic as ever

Unemployment in India has been a serious issue since November 2016, when the Modi government announced demonetization which immediately resulted in millions of the workforce becoming jobless due to shutting down of innumerable enterprises and scaling down of production.

By early 2018, it reached a 45 year high, and now is highest in five decades. What is most disturbing is that joblessness is increasingly driving people to suicide with the country witnessing the highest number of suicides among the unemployed in 2020, which happened to be the first year of the COVID-19 crisis.

Access to further government records of suicide is not available, but one can easily find news reports regarding suicides due to joblessness, and the situation is alarming.

However, the question is if it is of any concern to the Modi government, which seems to be in a state of slumber in spite of being aware of the situation as revealed in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday by Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai.

Rai’s written reply shocked the nation after he disclosed National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data for the year 2020 that 3,548 people died by suicide due to unemployment in 2020. The total number of suicides that year was 1.53 lakh, up from 1.39 lakh in 2019.