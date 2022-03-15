Modi govt’s flawed policies and failure to bail out MSME sector leading to a socio-economic crisis

The Union Government has just extended the validity of a key scheme bolstering equity support to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) for one year by facilitating Rs 20,000 crore as subordinated debt which will now remain in force until March 31, 2023. The government has made statements as if it has done the sector a favour, while the fact is that the Government of India does not even maintain the latest data about the MSMEs or job losses in them. Therefore, all its planning is being done in the dark and does not meet the requirement on the ground.

One such glaring example is usage of six year old data of the National Sample Survey 73rd round conducted for the FY16 that reported existence of 6.33 crore unincorporated non-agriculture MSMEs in the country. The latest Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs annual report for the year 2021-22 has used that old data which is far removed from the ground reality.

The Modi government is perhaps afraid of using the latest data because the demonetization of 2016 had effected closure of millions of MSMEs, and millions others have been struggling to survive since then, and the situation was further worsened after implementation of GST without preparation in 2017, and lock down without preparation in 2020.

The real current data on the status of MSMEs and job loss would have exposed the Modi government.