Modi govt’s misgovernance squarely to blame for power crisis across country

“Netaji, do you know the meaning of converting UP into Gujarat? It means 24 hour electricity, no power cut for 356 days in every village and street. You can’t do it. You don’t have the guts to turn UP into Gujarat. It takes a 56-inch chest,” Narendra Modi, then the Gujarat CM, said amidst rapturous applause and sloganeering by his supporters at Maanbela area in Gorakhpur on January 24, 2014.

He had said this accepting the challenge thrown by Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav in an earlier election rally in Varanasi.

Narendra Modi went on to win the election and became Prime Minister of the country.

Now, after eight years of his rule, India has fallen into an unprecedented energy crisis, and we are facing hours of electricity blackout across the country despite his claims good governance which are obviously false.

There is no sign that India can overcome this energy crisis in near future. The chief reason is the coal crisis in the country, a sector which is regulated by the Centre, and hence is responsible for the crisis. There is little stock with coal mining companies and with the thermal power stations.