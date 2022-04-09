Modi govt’s move of paid booster doses at private centres dovetails with its anti-poor, pro-corporate agenda

India’s booster dose policy, announced on April 8 by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, is clearly anti-poor.

As per the announcement, all coronavirus vaccine beneficiaries aged 18 years and above, who have completed nine months since the administration of the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine, will now be eligible to get booster doses from April 10 at private vaccination centres. This facility would be available only in private vaccination centres.

Earlier, the Modi government was compelled to vaccinate all citizens free of cost at government vaccination centres after protests against its policy to favour private players.

Vaccination drives must be centred around government vaccination centres, and it must be free. So far, about 96 per cent of vaccine beneficiaries aged 15 and above have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose while about 83 per cent of them have received both doses. Over 2.4 crore precaution doses have also been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers, and senior citizens of 60 years and above. Additionally, 45 percent of beneficiaries aged 12 to 14 years have received the first dose already. Most of these achievements have been accomplished through government vaccination centres.