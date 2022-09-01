Modi govt’s onslaught on ‘freebies’ bid to undercut Opposition in run up to 2024 polls

On the last day of his tenure as Chief Justice of India on August 26, Justice NV Ramana referred the petition regarding political parties promising ‘freebies’ to a three-judge bench to be decided by the new incumbent to the office.

However, the Supreme Court getting into the issue at all is an example of misplaced priorities and entering into an area which is not the business of the higher judiciary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stoked the issue of ‘freebies’ when he derided the ‘Revadi culture’ and blamed the Opposition for it in a public meeting in July. A public interest litigation petition was filed by a Delhi BJP leader calling for a review of an earlier Supreme Court judgment which had ruled out bringing promises by a political party before elections within the purview of a ‘corrupt practice’ under Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act.

The Supreme Court promptly took up the hearing of the petition, with a bench headed by Chief Justice Ramana hearing arguments by the petitioner and the counter arguments. In the process, it brought to the fore the muddled thinking on the issue of political parties making promises to the people during election time.

This was also reflected in some of the remarks made by CJI Ramana in the course of the hearings. On the one hand, he stated that ‘freebies’ should not be confused with genuine welfare measures. He also stated that what welfare schemes are to be initiated is the prerogative of the political parties and the executive.

But he also spoke about “irrational freebies”, without clarifying what the criteria is for defining them.