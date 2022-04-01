Modi govt’s strategy to impose massive taxes on petro-products aims to target working class

In the five days ending March 26, petrol and diesel prices in the country had been hiked four times, with more such daily hikes in the offing. On each occasion, the hike has been 80 paise per litre, so that the total increase during the week is Rs 3.20 per litre, bringing the price per litre of petrol to Rs 98.61 and of diesel to Rs 89.87 in the capital city, Delhi.

The explanation for these hikes is that the prices for the companies had remained frozen for some time (because of the elections in several states), even as the international oil prices were rising, with the companies absorbing the rise. Now that they have been allowed to raise their prices, they are catching up, and the burden has to be borne by the consumer since the government cannot afford to lose any revenue by reducing taxes per litre.

The last time fuel prices were hiked by the oil companies was on November 4 last year. For 137 days after that, it is argued, there had been no price increase for the companies. During this period, however, there had been a rise in crude oil price in the international market from $82 per barrel to $117 per barrel, which meant a loss of revenue for the public sector oil companies alone of $2.25 billion, or Rs 19,000 crore; the companies now have to adjust their prices upward to prevent such revenue losses.

In fact, if world oil prices stabilise at $100, then the increase in the retail price of petrol will have to be Rs 9-12 per litre for a full “pass-through”, whence it follows that if the governments, both at the Centre and the state level, are not to suffer any revenue loss, then petrol prices will have to increase even further, by another Rs 7 per litre or thereabouts in Delhi if the world crude-oil price stabilises at $100 a barrel.