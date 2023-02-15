"Modi is the father of hypocrisy": Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera

Stepping up its attack on the Modi government over IT "survey" at the BBC offices, Congress on Wednesday called PM Modi the "father of hypocrisy".

Addressing the media, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera called out ruling dispensation for branding BBC as a conspirator against India.

“If BBC is a part of a foreign conspiracy, why did you raid Dainik Bhaskar, NewsClick, Newslaundry, NDTV, The Wire, The Quint, the list is endless. Were they all part of a foreign conspiracy?” said Khera.

“And if everybody is a part of a foreign conspiracy, where is your foreign policy…Yes! India is the mother of democracy but, unfortunately India’s Prime Minister is the "Father of Hypocrisy" which came out very clearly yesterday,” added Khera.

Questioning the narrative propagated by the government, BJP spokesperson and the mainstream media to justify ‘raids’ at BBC offices, Khera asked, “How does Indian Income Tax department come into the picture?”

Highlighting that BBC works on the licence fees, which is paid by the subscribers to a post office in the United Kingdom and then that fees is handed over to BBC to run day to day operations, Khera took a jibe at Modi saying, “They (BBC) do not depend on the advertisements, first of all. How does Indian Income Tax department come into the picture, I don’t understand, I am sure, even Modi Ji doesn’t understand.

“So, if anybody talks about Modi’s past, that media house, its present and its future will be destroyed by Modi’s agencies, his frontal organizations.”