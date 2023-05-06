Modi 'master of distortion', only cares for his 'tamasha': Congress on PM's Bengaluru roadshow

The Congress on Saturday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "master of distortion" and accused him of caring only for his "grand tamasha" and not the inconvenience caused by his 26-km roadshow in Bengaluru.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged ambulances were stuck on roads due to the chaos caused by the roadshow and said that Modi should cancel the second part of the roadshow slated for Sunday.

With just four days to go for the Karnataka assembly polls, Modi held a massive roadshow from Someshwar Bhavan RBI Ground in Bengaluru South to Malleshwaram's Sankey Tank.

The prime minister will hold another roadshow on Sunday morning.

"The Master Of Distortion and Incitement ('Abuse' No. 92??) is arriving in Bengaluru today. We already know what he'll say to inflame prejudice and bigotry," Ramesh said on Twitter ahead of Modi's roadshow.