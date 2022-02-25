Modi must win UP for BJP but his troubles will begin after March 10

I want to stick my neck out and say that despite widespread unemployment, economic difficulties in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, anti-government caste consolidation, angry farmers and all that, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath looks poised to stay as chief minister of the state after the current round of assembly elections. But the twist in my tale is that it is after his victory that troubles may begin afresh for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

If you want a deeper insight, it is this: Things may have reached a point for the BJP where Yogi is more important for Modi than Yogi for himself. UP is so crucial for the 2024 general elections that there are two levels at which Modi has to be careful. First, he has to ensure UP returns a solid electoral performance for the party. Secondly, this has to be done in a manner that has to be linked to Modi's charisma and leadership than just a derivative of state-level performance.

Let us study the BJP's catchphrase for the current round of assembly elections: "Double Engine Sarkar". With Modi and Yogi as the twin engines, it seems Modi's charisma has to rub off on Yogi's performance (rivals may say a lack of it) for the BJP to be home in the assembly elections. This is understandable because the BJP's official pitch anyway has been centred around Modi's strong leadership. But more than that perhaps is the fact that there is no taking chances.

Health and education are state subjects under the Indian constitution, but advertisements for the BJP focused on expressways and airports driven by the Union government alongside the party's long-term, now fulfilled promise, of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. This Centre-heavy plank leaves a state-sized hole in the political platform. As they say in the US: "Houston, we have a problem."