Modi treating Parliament inauguration as ‘coronation’: Opposition

The Opposition on 28 May slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'solo act' of inaugurating the new parliament house and dismissed the event as a 'coronation' [of a king].

The Opposition had suggested that the new building should be inaugurated by President of India Droupadi Murmu. Not only is the president the constitutional head of the Indian State, Murmu comes from a backward tribal community. Not only is inaugurating the new parliament her very role as head of state, but would have ticked all the right boxes politically speaking.

However, the president does not seem to have been invited to the event. Nor was the vice president, who is the ex officio chairman of the Rajya Sabha (the upper house of the Indian parliament) and a former member of the ruling BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) himself, in evidence. Neither dignitary even acknowledged such a momentous event on social media, though a message from Rashtrapati Bhavan was read out by the deputy chairman, who was present.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi that “Parliament is the voice of the people but Prime Minister is treating the inauguration as a coronation [of a king]".