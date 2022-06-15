Modi wants to generate 10.5 lakh jobs ahead of 2024 polls, but India needs 9.5 crore jobs now, say economists

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed all departments and ministries to recruit 10.5 lakh people in the next 18 months ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections; however India needs to generate close to 9.5 crore jobs now to abate the growing unemployment in the country, say economists.

This new directive from the Prime Minister comes eight years after promising 2 crore jobs yearly in 2014. The government should have generated close to 16 crore jobs by now.

Currently, India’s unemployment rate is close to 8%. However, as opposed to generating 10 crore jobs between 2016 and 2020, a report by the Centre for Economic Data and Analysis (CEDA) of Ashoka University in 2021 showed that India lost one crore jobs.

The latest CEDA survey from February 2022 showed that for India’s youth aged between 15 and 29, employed numbers in Oct-Dec 2021 (7.27 crore) were 13% lower than the same quarter in 2019 (pre-pandemic), and 30 % lower compared to the January-March 2016 quarter (10.38 crore).

As per the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data, unemployment hit 11.84% in May 2021.

Of the current job force of 42 crore, 8% are unemployed; this translated to 3.5 crore. This is the extent of unemployment. Of the 42 crore people, roughly about 2.5 crore are those who have given up looking for jobs. They are likely to be doing some odd jobs, but aren’t actively seeking jobs. Out of this a large percentage would be women because the labour force participation for women has dropped drastically.

Slamming the government for allegedly scamming people with the promise of just 10.5 lakh jobs in 18 months, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala underscored that the national unemployment rate is almost at 8%, which is among the highest ever.

“However, the real unemployment rate has crossed 20%. If you look at various surveys, it all will add to this. About 21 million women disappeared from the workforce, leaving only 9% of the eligible population employed or looking for positions,” Surjewala said.

“The Prime Minister came to power promising ‘Achhe Din’ and on the promise of giving 2 crore job in a year. What happened to that promise? In reality, 14 crore jobs have been lost during demonetisation, poor implementation of GST and ill-advised lockdown. Instead of giving 16 crore jobs in eight years, 14 crore jobs have been lost. So, the net job loss is close to 30 crore in the country,” argued Surjewala.