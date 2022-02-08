Modi’s diatribe in Parliament betrays his visceral obsession with Congress and its legacy

Both Delhi and Mumbai are up in arms. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have watched his tongue. COVID-19 came to the world out of the blue, but when it struck India, it had already proved its killer instincts across continents. And then when Modi clamped the first lockdown on the country, with a banging of utensils, there was hardly a couple of hours for India’s millions to prepare for Modi-Trump’s ‘Namaste India’ to the pandemic.

Now, Modi is blaming the MVA government of Maharashtra and the AAP government of Delhi for the mad migrant rush from Mumbai and Delhi, claiming it led to the COVID spread and deaths from it in the thousands. And the day after Modi held forth in the Lok Sabha, he is facing flak.

Rahul Gandhi’s ringing speech was evidently still ringing in Modi’s head when Modi stood up in the Lok Sabha on February 7. The day after, February 8, in the Rajya Sabha, Modi kept up his diatribe against the Congress. For Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party, there is no bigger opposition party than the Congress. Someday, when the dust settles down on the BJP-era and the epitaph is written, Modi will admit this.