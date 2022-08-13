Modi's remarks on 'freebies' sparks debate; Opposition attacks govt's magnanimity towards corporates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks disparaging political parties for announcing so-called 'freebies', forgetting that his party does too, to score electoral victories has kick-started a debate on welfare schemes, but not as much on corporate tax cuts and loan waivers to corporate.

Wading into this debate, the Supreme Court, while hearing a public interest litigation, questioned its jurisdiction on the issue and stated it did not want to look into the aspect of de-registration of political parties for announcing 'freebies'. The apex court called it anti-democratic.

Launching a counter-attack on PM Modi, who first made a comment on the 'freebies culture' on July 16, Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has questioned the Union government’s finances. He said that his government’s schemes for free education, health care and electricity were not 'freebies'.

However, there’s more to the issue. Too many diverse electoral promises are, wrongly, getting clubbed under a single label (doles, freebies, handouts). Associate professor of economics at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, Ritika Khera asserts that the right perspective on health, education and nutrition is the “rights perspective”.

“For instance, the case in the Supreme Court was not alluding - at all - to health and education. Yet, Arvind Kejriwal's video statement refers to schooling and health care as being under attack,” pointed out Khera. In this debate, the strain on the exchequer arising from sops to industry and bad loan waivers should also be discussed.

The developmental economist pointed out that as far as other electoral promises are concerned (electricity, laptops, gold chains), they should be discussed separately from those entitlements that are legislated upon, such as the subsidised rations under the National Food Security Act 2013.