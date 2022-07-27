Money laundering law being weaponised to target and humiliate people: Congress

The Congress alleged on Wednesday that the money-laundering law has been weaponised to target and humiliate people, and urged the Supreme Court to decide soon on the matter concerning the National Herald-Associated Journals Limited case.



Addressing a press Conference, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said that political opponents should not be treated as 'enemies'. "She is not keeping well for many years. When Rahul Gandhi was asked the same things for five days, what was the need for this."

Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "It is misuse of ED. I fail to understand that when Rahul Gandhi was questioned for five days and both are of same family so why is Sonia Gandhi being questioned? Even in wars, kings used to give directions that women should not be attacked and those not keeping well should be spared."

Drama by ED reflects what is happening in India. There is terror of the ED in the country. This situation is not good in democracy. And this case is before the Supreme Court. It should be decided soon. ED is being used to dismantle governments. Inflation is increasing. 19 parliamentarians have been suspended which never happened in the past. Nation is in fear and worried about the governance, said senior Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

"Media tried to reflect that congress workers and leaders are protesting against ED investigation of Sonia Gandhi and did not raise public issues of inflation, which was untrue," Gehlot said.