Monkeypox spreads by direct contact, not just through sex; India has no access to vaccine

With the current spike in monkeypox cases in the country and the World Health Organisation having declared as a global health emergency, there are concerns about the spread of the disease. Since May 2022, more than 30,000 cases have been reported round the world, nine of them in India. However, India still doesn’t have access to a monkeypox vaccine.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-National Institute of Virology (NIV) identified A.2 strain of monkeypox virus in the two new cases of people who had returned from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in July. NIV is yet to find out the transmissibility of the strain. In Europe, the variant found is mostly B.1.

Monkeypox, which comes from the same virus (Orthopoxvirus) family as smallpox, is caused by infection with the human monkeypox virus. The symptoms include fever, headache, chills, muscle aches, rashes, blisters in genital organs and lesions on the body. It spreads through close bodily contact with an infected person. Initially, a majority of the cases are transmitted from infected animals to humans by direct contact.

There are two known clades of the monkeypox virus – West African and Central Africa (Congo Basin) – of which the Congo Basin strain causes more severe illness. The genome sequence decoded at NIV-Pune showed similarities with the West African clade.

The monkeypox virus has been prevalent in Central and West Africa since 1970 and now has been reported from various non-endemic countries in 2022.