Moody's slashes India's economic growth forecast to 7.7% for 2022

Moody's said high-frequency data for the Indian economy shows strong and broad-based underlying momentum in the first four months (April-July) of fiscal year 2022-23. Services and manufacturing also showed robust upswing in the economic activity, according to hard and survey data, such as PMI, capacity utilization, mobility, tax filing and collection, business earnings and credit indicators.





As per official GDP estimates, the economy expanded 13.5 per cent in April-June 2022-23, higher than 4.10 per cent growth clocked in previous March quarter. This is the first double digit growth in GDP figures in a year, as the last double digit growth was 20.1 per cent recorded in first quarter of 2021-22.



However, experts said that the GDP growth number was lower than what the market had expected earlier.





Inflation remains a challenge with the RBI having to balance growth and inflation, while also containing the impact of imported inflation from the year-to-date depreciation of the Indian rupee against the US dollar of around 7 per cent .



India's economic growth before the COVID-19 shock had materially slowed because of the impact of corporate-sector deleveraging on business investment.



"With the deleveraging complete, corporate-sector investment is showing early signs of a pick-up, which could provide support to a continued business cycle expansion through several quarters, supported by investment-friendly government policies and the rapid digitization of the economy," Moody's added.



With regard to inflation, Moody's expects inflationary pressures to weaken in July-December period of current year and further in 2023.