Morbi Bridge collapse: Clock making firm with no prior experience was awarded contract for its maintenance  

As the death toll rose to more than 140 in the Morbi bridge collapse incident, it has come to the fore that the tender for the maintenance and operation of the colonial era bridge was awarded to a private firm having no experience in the field.

Sources said that Ahmedabad based Oreva Group was awarded a 15-years contract in March this year for the maintenance and operation of the bridge, despite having no-prior experience in maintaining/operating a bridge.

Oreva is famous for manufacturing “Ajanta” wall-clocks. Other than clocks, the company claims to have expertise in manufacturing e-bikes and electronics appliances.