Morbi bridge collapse: Hearing on Oreva Group MD's pre-arrest bail plea adjourned till Feb 1

A sessions here court on Saturday adjourned till February 1 the hearing in the anticipatory bail application filed by Ajanta Manufacturing Limited's managing director in connection with the collapse of the suspension bridge here on October 30 that killed 135 persons.

The court of principal district and sessions judge P C Joshi deferred the hearing of the anticipatory bail plea moved by Jaysukh Patel to February 1 as the public prosecutor was not present.

Ajanta Manufacturing Limited (Oreva Group) was responsible for the operation and maintenance of the ill-fated British-era suspension bridge on the Machchu river that collapsed on October 30, killing 135 persons and injuring more than hundred others.

Patel had on January16 moved the anticipatory bail plea in the sessions court here fearing arrest in the case with the police due to file a charge sheet in the case in the next few days.

The suspension bridge was maintained and operated by Oreva Group as per an agreement signed with the Morbi municipality.