Morbi bridge collapse: Questions Gujarat govt needs to answer

Oreva had been given the contract for the bridge renovation though they had no experience in any structural work. Yes, Oreva is responsible for taking on work for which they had no knowledge or expertise. But why was such work involving public safety given at all to a company with no previous experience? What was the role of the Morbi Municipal authorities who seemed to have handed out a contract to the Oreva group without any attempt to draw up a specification of what needed to be done; or any procedure to verify that the work had been done safely.

This leads to the questions: who is responsible for bridges over rivers in India and what was the role of the state government, in this case, the Gujarat government. The Gujarat state has statutory authority over the river Machchhu. It is, therefore, responsible for verifying the safety of any structure over the river. What did the Gujarat government do, which has been advertising the Morbi suspension bridge as a major tourist attraction and an engineering marvel?

Let us first examine the contract between the Morbi Municipal Corporation and the company. The Morbi municipality did not issue any public tender for the repairs to a bridge that was 140 years old. Nor were any specifications issued or any pre-qualifications made for the renovation work, all standard practices for any public works.

In this case, this is even more important considering the age of the bridge and the obvious safety issues with any suspension bridge, let alone a bridge of this age.