Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat High Court pulls up civic body; remarks they're "acting smart"

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday, while examining the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy, questioned the Morbi Civic bodies on why the contract was given to Oreva Group without inviting a tender.

The court pulled up the Morbi Civic Body for not being represented by an official despite a notice and raised a question on the contract awarded for the maintenance of the 150-year-old bridge which collapsed on October 30 killing over 140 people.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Ashutosh J Shastri said, "State took steps that are expected from it (after the incident) but the agreement signed b/w Morbi civic body and a private contractor (for bridge renovation) is just 1.5 pages. No tender was invited. Why contract was granted without inviting any tender?"

The court said "Why did the state not use its power under the section 263 of the Gujarat Municipalities Act as prima facie the municipality has defaulted, which led to an unfortunate incident that resulted in the deaths of 135 innocent persons".