Morbi Tragedy: An act of God?

Morbi in Saurashtra is known as the ceramic city of India, with an estimated thousand units accounting for 70 per cent of India’s ceramic production. It elected a Congress candidate to the Gujarat assembly in 2017, for the first time since 1995. With the Patidar agitation for reservations in full steam, and resentment building steadily over years, the result did not come as a surprise. But Brijeshbhai Mejra’s stint as a Congress MLA was shortlived—he soon defected to the BJP. In a byelection held in 2020, Mejra retained the seat, this time as a BJP candidate, with a reduced vote share.

In June 2017, the BJP regained control of the Morbi municipality after a year and a half, when 15 of 32 Congress councillors defected to the BJP. Morbi, the epicentre of the Patidar quota agitation, had voted the Congress to power in the civic polls in 2016. But the Gujarat government punished the industrial town for voting against the BJP, reducing grants and withdrawing facilities.

This time the Patidar agitation has waned and a Patidar is again in the saddle as chief minister (Anandiben Patel then and Bhupendra Patel now). But Morbi has been restive because the rising costs of energy and inputs have been hurting the competitive edge of the ceramic industry. In August this year, several hundred ceramic units shut down for an entire month, unable to bear the rising production costs. Their plea to reduce prices of gas, coal and raw material cut no ice with the government. The ceramic units were also hit by a decline in demand as the affordable housing sector slowed down.