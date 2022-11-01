Morbid Morbi, immoral media and a demagogue’s vanity

The cable bridge collapse in Gujarat’s Morbi in which at least 135 people, including children, have died, is beyond tragic. The Centre and the Gujarat government, both led by the BJP, were quick to announce ex-gratia payments for the victims, but were quicker in swearing off any responsibility for the incident.

As it emerged that the contract to renovate and maintain the bridge had been given to a company whose expertise lies in making wall clocks and CFL bulbs, the lapdog media lost no time in throwing its towel in the ring. Leading the chorus was Sudhir Chaudhary of Aaj Tak who outrightly blamed the people atop bridge at the fateful moment for their own misfortune.

“Logo ki bhi toh kuch zimmedari banti hai… log kahin na kahin khud bhi is hadse ke doshi zaroor hain (People too have some responsibility…people (victims) too are responsible for this accident to an extent)," he said.