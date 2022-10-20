More evidence crops up to link Intelligence Bureau (IB) to Pegasus spyware

The Organised Crime And Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), an international group of investigative journalists and experts, on Thursday reported that India’s Intelligence Bureau, had received a consignment from NSO by air in April, 2017. The details of the hardware mentioned in the invoice matches similar hardware supplied by NSO to other countries for deployment of the Pegasus spyware. The hardware details in turn figured in a brochure submitted by NSO to a court in the United States.

While the OCCRP report, which can be accessed at occrp.org, is cautious in saying that the invoice alone cannot conclusively prove the deployment of the military grade spyware by the IB, the Pegasus project, another consortium of investigative journalists, with assistance from Citizens Lab in Canada had accused India’s government agencies of deploying the spyware to snoop on opposition politicians and journalists.

A Supreme Court-appointed technical committee too, while confirming the presence of malware in some of the smart phones submitted to it, stated that it was not able to conclusively prove the use of Pegasus. Government of India, which has merely denied any ‘unauthorised’ surveillance in Parliament and outside, refused to confirm or deny if it had bought the spyware, citing security concerns.