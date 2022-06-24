More than 75 intellectuals write open letter to Karnataka CM, urge him to restore communal harmony in state

“We are deeply disturbed by recent developments in the state that threaten to destroy the peace, diversity and pluralism for which Kannada Naadu has long been known and admired. We believe it is our duty to bring our concerns and suggestions to your attention for corrective action,” stated the letter and pointed towards Karnataka’s ‘long-standing, proud history of communal harmony that pre-dates the formation of the State in 1956’.

The letter stated, “We believe the restoration of communal harmony is an important and urgent task and trust that the government you head will not wish to go down in history as the one that precipitated a steep downturn in the reputation and fortunes of our state through inaction.”

“It is not for nothing that our Rashtra Kavi Kuvempu’s Naada Geethe (state anthem) described this land as “sarva janangada shantiya thota” – a garden of peace for diverse communities – nearly a century ago. It is this open-minded, cosmopolitan culture of Karnataka that has made it a magnet for creative and innovative minds from across the country in more recent times,” stated the authors of the letter.