Most sanitary napkins contain harmful chemicals, claims report

Most of the popular brands of sanitary napkins sold in India contain harmful chemicals, claims a report released by Delhi-based non-profit organisation Toxics Link.

Titled ‘Wrapped in Secrecy’, the report looked for the presence of two specific chemicals – phthalates and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) – in the sanitary napkins.

It must be mentioned that there are no clear regulations on chemical content in sanitary pads for manufacturers. In a country like India, where even the usage of sanitary pads is yet to be universalised, there is little or no information on ingredients or presence of toxic chemicals in the products sold or available in the market.

Since most commercially available sanitary pads are laden with chemicals, the impact on health and environment post disposal cannot be ignored.

Phthalates are used as plasticisers, which are chemicals added to products to make it soft, flexible and reduce its friction on the surface.

VOCs are added as fragrances, adsorbents, adhesives, moisture

barriers and binders in feminine hygiene products. VOCs are linked to negative health effects such as endocrine disruption, infertility, birth defects and cancer.

For the report, researchers procured 10 menstrual products from markets in the national capital which included both organic and inorganic sanitary pads samples.

The report claimed that all the six inorganic menstrual pads tested showed presence of phthalates. A total of 12 different types of phthalates were found in the inorganic sanitary pad samples, it said.

“The sample from Bella Regular Drai Wings showed the presence of all 12 different types of phthalates. Sofy Anti-bacterial showed the presence of 10 different types of phthalates. Whisper Ultra Clean, one of the most used brands in the country, showed presence of six different types of phthalates. Stayfree Dry Max sample tested in the study showed the highest concentration of DEHP (Di(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate), and Evereve Ultra sanitary pad showed the maximum concentration of DEHP,” the report contended.

Of the four organic sanitary pads samples, which were tested for the presence of phthalates, the chemical was allegedly found in all four samples and the concentration detected was in the range of 10–

19,600 μg/kg.

“Out of the 12 phthalates tested during this study, 10 phthalates were found in PEE Safe 100% organic cotton biodegradable. AZAH Organic Pad showed the presence of five phthalates. Among the four samples, the highest concentration of any phthalate was found in Plush 100% Pure US Cotton,” it claimed.

In India, the sanitary pad market has increased rapidly over the last two decades. The report states that in 2016, sanitary pad sales in the country went up to 5.12 billion pieces, which was expected to grow to 10.31 billion pieces by 2023. However, no current data is available on the exact number of pads sold in 2021.

In terms of value, in 2020, the size of Indian sanitary pads market was worth $521.5 million approximately and this is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% between 2021 and 2027 to reach around $1,185 million by 2027.