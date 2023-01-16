Mountain and the Mafia: How the Aravallis vanished in the NCR

The draft Regional Plan 2041 for the National Capital Region, which gives a detailed break-up of the natural conservation zones, has excluded the Aravalli hills and all the tributaries of the Yamuna, Ganga, Kali, Hindon and Sahbi, the animal sanctuaries and water bodies such as Badkal lake, Surajkund, Damdama lake (all three in Haryana) and Siliserh lake in Rajasthan.

They have also removed the cap on construction which in these conservation zones had been fixed at 0.5 per cent of the land and formed an integral part of the existing 2021 plan.

What this means is that the powerful real estate lobby operating in Gurugram, Faridabad and Mewat— including Swami Ramdev’s Patanjali Group, M3M, which has the distinction of having built the Trump Towers in Gurugram, with a starting price of Rs 8.5 crore and IREO, all of whom have allegedly acquired panchayati land (Gair Mumkin Pahar) and forest land at throwaway prices—can now develop these properties for commercial and residential purposes. This despite a Supreme Court order of 7 April 2022 that all panchayati land should be restored to the panchayats.

Gurugram-based forest analyst Chetan Agarwal points out, “The real estate lobby operating in the NCR (National Capital Region) has built up land banks on which they could not build earlier because of the restriction of 0.5 per cent on construction in natural conservation zones. Many of these real estate developers had [already] acquired both forest and panchayati land. The removal of the cap will now allow them to unleash a building spree, especially since the Regional Plan 2041 has shrunk the Natural Conservation Zone and deleted the zoning regulations.”

What’s disturbing is that the Union ministry of environment and forests (MoEF), which had opposed these land use changes and whose job it is to conserve our environment, has given its seal of approval and come up with their own formulation to justify these changes.