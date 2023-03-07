Move over Human, ChatGPT is here

The one per cent difference lies primarily in the size of our brains. The human brain is three times the size of that of chimps, except in the American rust belt and parts of the Indo-Gangetic plain where it started shrinking quite some time back, a phenomenon that has gathered speed since the arrival of Mr. Trump and He Who May Not Be Named, in 2016 and 2014, respectively.

I suspect this is primarily because we ignored the old dictum: ‘Use it or lose it!’ For the undeniable fact is that humans have stopped using their brains and it is withering away, just like our coccyx did when we descended from the trees and no longer needed a tail to hang from the branches. This certainly disproves that little poem I had read many years back, when Darwin had not yet been rejected by the BJP intelligentsia:

Said Mother Monkey to her little ones/ As she swung by her tail/ It’s just a matter of time/ Before one of you becomes a professor at Yale.