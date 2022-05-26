MP: Ahead of Nehru’s 58th death anniv, saffron brigade vandalizes his statue in Satna, 6 nabbed
Two days before the 58th death anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, members of the saffron brigade vandalized the statue of the first prime minister of India in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh
According to the video of the incident that went viral on social media, a group of five six people, holding saffron flags tried to destroy the statue by damaging its lower portion of the Nehru statue which is located near the district collectorate. Anti-social elements associated with the right-wing organisations can be seen hitting the statue with sticks and iron rods in the video. One of the members of the goons can be seen trying to break Nehru’s statue with a hammer.
After verifying the viral video, the police have registered an FIR and arrested six persons.
“A case has been registered against unidentified persons. They have been booked for damaging Nehru’s statue and creating disturbance in society. Strict action will be taken against them,” said a senior police official in Satna district.
Meanwhile, former chief minister and MP Congress president Kamal Nath condemned the incident on Twitter, demanding action against the culprits. He shared the video of the incident also.
Former youth Congress president Rajdeep Singh said that as soon as they received the information, the Congress staged a protest.
MP Congress spokesman, KK Mishra said that no matter how much anti-social elements – belonging to the Saffron Brigade – try, they cannot do away with the legacy of Nehru.
Further investigation into the case is underway.