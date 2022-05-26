MP: Ahead of Nehru’s 58th death anniv, saffron brigade vandalizes his statue in Satna, 6 nabbed

Two days before the 58th death anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, members of the saffron brigade vandalized the statue of the first prime minister of India in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh.

According to the video of the incident that went viral on social media, a group of five six people, holding saffron flags tried to destroy the statue by damaging its lower portion of the Nehru statue which is located near the district collectorate. Anti-social elements associated with the right-wing organisations can be seen hitting the statue with sticks and iron rods in the video. One of the members of the goons can be seen trying to break Nehru’s statue with a hammer.