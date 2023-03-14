MPs, activists oppose govt attempt to amend RTI Act through Data Protection Bill

“The government is weakening peoples’ rights and centralising power with itself. He said that in balancing the RTI and the data protection bill, no amendments should be made to the RTI Act. Whether the information is shared or not [if the Bill passes] will be at the whims and fancy of the Central government,” said Karti Chidambaram, Congress MP and member of the Standing Committee which examined the DPDP Bill.

Nikhil Dey of the NCPRI said that public disclosure of information was crucial for people to be able to access their rights. He cited the example of the MGNREGA public database which enables people to carry out public monitoring and tracking of funds, wages, work sites and said if such information is removed due to the DPDP Bill, people will find it impossible to access their rights.

The government’s tenure has been marked by dilution of peoples’ fundamental rights, underscored Jawhar Sircar, Trinamool Congress MP, while adding that despite the committee deliberating on the bill, there was no focus on the issue of its impact on the RTI Act. He is also on the IT Standing Committee.