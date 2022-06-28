Mrunal Thakur reunites with Gumrah co-star, Aditya Roy Kapur in Delhi
Being the perfect supportive co-star that she is, Mrunal Thakur had a reunion of sorts with her co-star Aditya Roy Kapur in the capital
Mrunal Thakur is currently in Delhi shooting for her upcoming crime thriller in which she is playing the role of a cop for the first time on screen. Being the perfect supportive co-star that she is, Mrunal had a reunion of sorts with her co-star Aditya Roy Kapur in the capital.
Aditya is there to promote his upcoming release - Om and Mrunal wanted to extend her support and cheer to Aditya for his soon to release film. Mrunal wished him and the entire team all the luck for the release.
