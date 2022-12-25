Mumbai: A City for the rich and their Cars

The poor are often blamed for straining Mumbai’s infrastructure, and littering and dirtying the city when, in fact, the city’s rich hog most of its land, grab more and more of it from the poor, and choke the roads and pollute the city air with their cars. I say this with the certainty of a journalist who has lived in this metropolis for the past fifty years.

Mumbai is now becoming an automobile slum—this is no exaggeration. Abandoned, broken down, dirt-laden cars on roads are disfiguring the city. I see this sight daily on upscale Manuel Gonsalves Road in Bandra, for example. An abandoned car is covered with a dirty cloth and bricks are put on it so that it does not get blown away, the same sight as we see on top of shanties.

The owner lives in an adjoining building, other citizens don’t complain and this in a locality where the citizens committee is supposed to be active. When offenders belong to the same upper class, no one raises an objection. Cars parked free on the road also provide a shelter for peeing and worse on the roadside, adding to the slum effect.

Also responsible for the mess are the city and state administrations, politicians, civil society and architects. How can Mumbai be inclusive when its guardian minister, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, is a big builder known for building gated communities for the wealthy?