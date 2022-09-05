Mumbai: Clouds over Mahim Nature Park

The ‘ED’ (Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis) government’s plans to revive the Dharavi Redevelopment Project threatens the Mahim Nature Park and is adding to the fear that people in Mumbai will pay more for rising pollution as another green lungs of the city bites the dust.

The Mahim Nature Park is close to Dharavi Sector 5. It is not a natural forest but it was painstakingly built and afforested after the existing dumping ground was shifted to Deonar and Mankhurd in North Mumbai.

Nature lovers planted different types of plant species here. Dr Salim Ali, who is called the Birdman of India, planted the first sapling in 1983. There are several medicinal plants in the park and school and college students regularly visit the park for environmental lessons.

After nature lovers built this park, the Maharashtra government handed it over to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which is now the custodian of the place. MMRDA placed this under the control of Maharashtra Nisarg Udyan Sanstha, headed by the state’s chief secretary.

People fondly recall the contributions of Avinash Kubal, the then deputy director, who turned it into a veritable forest, which is now home to several types of birds and butterflies. Spread over 37 acres, it boasts of some 14,000 species of flora, 120 varieties of birds, more than 75 types of butterflies and 30 species of spiders and reptiles.