Mumbai gets a new police commissioner

In a surprising development, the State government on Monday issued an order appointing a new police commissioner for Mumbai.



1986 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Sanjay Pandey, who was the acting Director General of Police till recently, was on Monday appointed as the new Commissioner of Police, Mumbai. While holding additional charge of the DGP's post, Pandey was also the head of the Maharashtra State Security Corporation (MSSC).



Pandey will be replaced in his previous posting by Hemant Nagrale, who was till Monday the Mumbai Police chief.