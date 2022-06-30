Mumbai gets new Police Commissioner

The senior IPS officer has earlier been the Thane police commissioner as well till 2021 and handled the lockdown and COVID situation in the region. In his tenure, the outgoing police commissioner made headlines for being an unexpected pick of the MVA government. Known as a no-nonsense officer, Pandey tried to implement a makeover of the Mumbai police force through several measures, including tackling abandoned roadside vehicles and turning some city roads into Sunday Streets for a fixed duration on weekends.