Mumbai makes light of BJP’s ‘grave’ issues

Nashik is a part of the Ramayana circuit in Maharashtra and is promoted as such by the department of tourism; that is because this is the city where Lord Ram is said to have halted after being banished from Ayodhya.

It is where Ravana’s sister Surpanakha spotted Lord Ram and was infatuated enough to try and seduce him. When she got too amorous, according to the epic, Laxman cut off her nose in the jungles next to Nashik and that is how the city got its name—‘Nasika’, meaning nose in Sanskrit.

It is a city full of temples but it also has thriving churches and mosques. During the holy month of Ramzan this year, churches hosted iftar for Muslims. If people thought this was just two minority communities bonding together in view of Raj Thackeray’s continued attempts to vitiate the atmosphere—at the behest of the BJP, one might add—by threatening to play the Hanuman Chalisa during azaans, Lord Ganesha’s devotees in Nashik put their thumbs down at the politicisation of the festival.

Anant Chaturdashi this year fell on a Friday—the day when it is mandatory for Muslim men to offer the afternoon prayers in congregation. The immersion procession of Ganapati began with the usual pomp and show in the morning but as one particular procession slowly wound its way through the city, the call for azaan (the Muslim call to prayers) started as the procession passed through a Muslim locality.

As soon as the youngsters, mostly Hindu, beating the dhol-tashas (drums) heard the azaan blaring from the mosque, they immediately stopped the drum-beating—voluntarily—and stood in silence until the azaan was over.

They resumed the dhol-tashas accompanied by singing and dancing only after all the namaazis had gone inside and then the procession moved ahead on its pre-determined route for immersion. Neither community had any issue with the other. While the gesture did not go unnoticed, communal harmony is not new to Maharashtra, where both Hindus and Muslims—and indeed other communities too—celebrate the Ganapati festival together.