Mumbai: One dead, three injured in firing by two motorcycle-borne men

The deceased was identified as Ankit Yadav, police said.



The prime accused in the case, Sonu Paswan, knew the victim well. During the Krishna Janmashtami celebrations last month, a quarrel had broken out between the two and it is suspected that Paswan committed the crime out of a grudge he harboured against Yadav, he said.



A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder) and others, as well as the Arms Act, was registered against the accused, who have not been arrested so far, police said, adding that the injured were admitted to Shatabdi Hospital.