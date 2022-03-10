Mumbai police officer arrested for taking bribe "to manage rape case"

On the eve of International Women’s Day, an officer with the Mumbai Police was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly accepting a bribe in exchange for ‘managing’ a case of rape registered by a woman.

According to ACB officials, the officer has been identified as Bharat Munde (33), a police sub inspector posted with the N M Joshi Marg police station in central Mumbai. Investigating officials said that the complainant in the case is the relative of the accused against whom the rape case had been registered earlier this year.