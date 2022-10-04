Mumbai waits with bated breath for rival Dussehra rallies of Shiv Sena factions

In the heydays of the Shiv Sena, all that it needed to mobilise people in the thousands was a small notice in Marmik, Bal Thackeray's political-satirical cartoon magazine, seeking their presence at any particular place on any specified date.

Soon the information would spread by word of mouth and all Thackeray would have to do is drive to the spot and address the crowds. He had a way with words and over the years, Thackeray did not even need to notify his rallies in Marmik or later the Saamna. People would gather spontaneously on the appointed day (usually Vijaya Dashmi) quite on their own to hear him speak in his inimitable style.

Things have now vastly changed for the Shiv Sena. With emerging technology and new gadgets, attention spans are short and no one reads as they used to. Bal Thackeray's demagoguery is also a thing of the past and the party now has a more sober leadership.

So, after a few false starts early in time, the Shiv Sena has got very tech-savvy and learnt not to rely on the readership of the Saamna for its social gatherings and political rallies. Starting from making use of audio tapes to incite crowds in the villages, it has now uploaded videos on social media to promote the Dussehra rally this year. It is a new phenomenon of teasers before a rally, in the style of pre-release film promos, introduced by both sides to try and cut each other down to size.

While the Uddhav Thackeray faction has been emphasising on the continuity of tradition, having been boosted by the Bombay High Court’s permission to hold their annual gathering at Shivaji Park, the Eknath Shinde faction of the party has been emphasising on saffron.

Uddhav Thackeray's teaser stresses on “one leader, one flag, one field" (Shivaji Park), calling people to witness the Shiv Sena's “traditional and historical" gathering at Shivaji Park.