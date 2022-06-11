Mumbai's changing landscape: the city losing iconic establishments

Rising rent, changing urban landscape and changing technology are forcing several iconic establishments in Mumbai to bite the dust. When institutions die, it’s not just a loss of brick and mortar. Some of the spirit of the city dies with it too. That’s why news that K Rustoms, the iconic ice-cream shop that hugged the periphery of Brabourne stadium for 84 years, might down shutters soon, is hurting Mumbaikars. No quantity of their signature ice-cream sandwiches is able to console them this summer.

Several generations of Mumbaikars patronised Rustoms on their way from colleges, offices or after a movie night out. Rustoms had moved in when the land was reclaimed from the sea. For many it is one of the few doughty SoBo institutions to survive in the Art Deco district.

It continues to be no frills, displaying its menu on white boards and wrapping ice- creams in tissue before they are handed over to customers. The Rustoms family, caught in legal wrangle with the Cricket Club of India for two decades, says they will continue to fight. The CCI on the other hand, says it wants to set up a café in the space Rustoms stands today to cater to its members.

It is the eternal story of Mumbai, with the new edging out the old. Rhythm House, the city’s best known music store at the corner of K. Dubhash Road (Kala Ghoda) for over 70 years, shut down in 2015. The Curmallys had nurtured the shop with an eclectic collection that ranged from jazz to Bollywood and had won the hearts of music fans with listening booths. By 2017, however, music piracy and rise of subscription services forced Mahmood Curmally to sell the 3500 square feet space to diamond trader Nirav Modi.