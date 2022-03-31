Mumbai’s iconic Air India Tower put on sale by Modi govt; employees asked to vacate various colonies

Two months after the sale of the national carrier Air India to the Tata Group, the Modi government is planning to sell Air India’s iconic building in Mumbai along with other assets, NH has learnt.

The 23-storey building, known as Air India Tower, on Marine Drive is famous for its beautiful design, mammoth structure and the usage of modern technology.

Recalling his four decades old association with Air India, a Mumbai-based employee told NH that Air India Tower helped the debt-laden erstwhile public company when it was struggling even to pay employee salaries.

Expressing grief at the decision to sell it, the employee termed it “painful and inhuman”.

Another employee said that the building earned over 100 crore per annum as rent in 2018. According to the employee, it is a “milch cow”. Ninety percent of the rent was spent on salaries before the airline was sold to the Tata Group, said the employee.